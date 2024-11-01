Sustainability continues to steer pharmaceutical packaging market

Posted: 1 November 2024 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

Europe’s emphasis on sustainability combined with its established infrastructure to support market growth, means the region is leading the pharmaceutical containers market, with potential to hold this position into the next decade, research anticipates.

The worldwide pharmaceutical container packaging market is expected to rise in revenue from $104.12 billion in 2025 to approximately $174.45 billion by 2033, according to a study published by Towards Packaging.

The research expects that the market will expand at a CAGR of 6.49 percent between 2024 and 2033.

Sustainability

Key factors contributing to growth of the market include sustainability trends “like waste reduction and resource conservation”.

Europe was described as the “dominant” region in the pharmaceutical container market, and a “preferred choice” for sustainable packaging because of the region’s “established recycling infrastructure”.

Specifically, the “high quality of biodegradable and recyclable packaging materials” are driving the market. As pharmaceutical companies are making investments in sustainable packaging this is also driving demand in this market, based on analysis of the study’s findings.

Asia-Pacific was reported to be the fastest-growing region in the pharmaceutical container market. This is because of greater “medical spending and the regulatory standards for the adoption of sustainable packaging solutions”.

Packaging types – what is driving the pharmaceutical container market?

Packaging types generating demand in the market include tamper-proofing drug packaging against counterfeiting, as well as single-dosage packaging, according to the research.

Global demand for glass packaging is also helping to expand the market, the research highlighted. Specifically, the “versatility and innovation” in glass containers will create opportunities for the market, the report anticipated. Furthermore, the “upcoming trend” of recycled glass as a method of lowering CO 2 emissions has accelerated growth of the market.

The ability to personalise packaging for consumers has also strengthened growth of the market. Otherwise, advanced technological features such as “Advanced Recycling PET or Carbon Capture PET” as well as “labelling and sensory tracking systems” offer opportunities too, Towards Packaging asserted.

