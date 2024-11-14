BioNTech oncology acquisition to advance bispecific antibodies

1 SHARES

Posted: 14 November 2024 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

The acquisition is set to strengthen BioNTech’s capabilities in development and manufacture of next-generation bispecific antibodies.

BioNTech SE has agreed to acquire Biotheus and will gain rights to the biotech’s in-house bispecific antibody drug conjugate (ADC) capability and pipeline candidates.

Specifically, BioNTech will obtain worldwide access to the late-stage PD-L1 x VEGF-A-targeting bispecific antibody BNT327/PM8002.

This treatment, in combination with BNT325/DB-1305, a Trophoblast Cell-Surface Antigen 2 (“TROP2”)-targeted ADC candidate is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase I/II clinical trial.

For BNT327/PM8002, the checkpoint inhibition is aimed at enabling T cells to recognise and eliminate tumour cells. Targeting VEGF-A inhibits tumour angiogenesis, according to BioNTech and Biotheus.

What BioNTech can access through the transaction

Under the agreement, BioNTech will pay Biotheus shareholders an upfront $800 million to acquire all issued share capital and up to $150 million in milestones payments.

The agreement also involves BioNTech gaining rights to a state-of-the-art biologics manufacturing facility, with over 300 Biotheus employees in R&D, manufacturing and enabling functions set to become part of BioNTech’s workforce, the parties explained.

Furthermore, BioNTech will benefit from the opportunity to enhance its capabilities to research, develop and commercialise combination therapies using BNT327/PM8002.

Additionally, the company’s footprint in China is expected to see growth due to the acquisition, via addition of a local R&D hub for clinical trials.

“We believe that BNT327/PM8002 has the potential to set a new standard of care in multiple oncology indications, surpassing traditional checkpoint inhibitors”

“We believe that BNT327/PM8002 has the potential to set a new standard of care in multiple oncology indications, surpassing traditional checkpoint inhibitors,” commented Professor Dr Ugur Sahin, PhD, CEO and co-founder of BioNTech.”

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025, subject to certain closing conditions.

Innovating biologic treatments

Additional clinical trials will investigate a combination of BNT327/PM8002 and BioNTech’s proprietary antibody-drug conjugates.

This new agreement follows an earlier worldwide license and collaboration agreement giving BioNTech rights to develop, manufacture and commercialise BNT327/PM8002 ex-Greater China. This deal closed in 2023.