£16 million to fund UK-Switzerland life sciences research

0 SHARES

Posted: 9 December 2024 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

The joint agreement between two key global players in life sciences, the UK and Switzerland, marks a long-term commitment to strengthening research in the sector.

Signing of an updated Memorandum of Understanding between the UK and Switzerland signals closer a partnership in life sciences. The new agreement mainly supports advancement in the sector in both countries across a variety of areas such as research, clinical trials, investment in advanced technologies and long-term growth.

Innovate UK and the Swiss innovation authority Innosuisse announced £8 million in joint funding to 11 UK-Swiss research projects. These initiatives include “using quantum technology to develop a new generation of cheap, specialised sensors for use in anti-counterfeiting [and] manufacturing quality control”, the UK government shared.

Backing long-term growth

Both countries are calling for £8 million joint funding call (£16 million in total) to support UK-Swiss clinical trials, which offer the potential to deliver new treatments various diseases.

“By combining our expertise in clinical trials and life sciences with world-class researchers, we can accelerate the development of groundbreaking treatments that will benefit patients across [the UK and Switzerland]”

“By combining our expertise in clinical trials and life sciences with world-class researchers, we can accelerate the development of groundbreaking treatments that will benefit patients across both nations,” UK Health Minister Baroness Gillian Merron commented.

“International endeavours such as this partnership with the Swiss National Science Foundation foster innovative thinking and novel approaches to complex health and social care challenges… This approach of bilateral collaboration accelerates research progress, with the aim of getting effective treatments to patients faster,” Professor Lucy Chappell, Chief Scientific Adviser at the UK Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and Chief Executive Officer of the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) shared.

Enhancing life science collaboration in Europe

Overall, this updated agreement aligns with the UK government’s aims to strengthen international collaboration efforts and “marks a significant milestone in our mission to transform the UK into a life sciences superpower,” asserted the UK Health Minister.