Boehringer agrees new partnership to advance first-in-class precision cancer therapies

Posted: 23 April 2025 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

The collaboration between Boehringer Ingelheim and Tessellate Bio seeks to address availability of targeted medicines for a cancer type shown to be difficult to treat.

Boehringer Ingelheim and Tessellate Bio have agreed to develop first-in-class, oral precision treatments for alternative lengthening of telomeres (ALT) ALT positive cancers.

The research collaboration and global license agreement, Tessellate Bio’s first pharma collaboration, is valued in excess of €500 million. The firm is eligible for near term and milestone payments, subject to market success.

Boehringer and Tessellate highlighted that these tumours represent 10-15 percent of all cancers. They are characterised by poor prognosis and a lack of availability of targeted treatments.

Tessellate explained that inhibiting growth of ALT positive cancer cells has been shown to induce cell death in these tumour cell types. Beneficially, this mechanism does not affect healthy cells.

Boehringer Ingelheim and Tessellate Bio – furthering oncology research

“We look forward to working with Tessellate Bio’s team of scientists to develop innovative cancer treatments based on their synthetic lethality approach targeting ALT positive tumours”

“We look forward to working with Tessellate Bio’s team of scientists to develop innovative cancer treatments based on their synthetic lethality approach targeting ALT positive tumours,” commented Lamine Mbow, Global Head of Discovery Research at Boehringer Ingelheim. “This new collaboration complements our oncology research portfolio and further reinforces our commitment to transforming the lives of people living with cancer.”

Boehringer’s other recent industry collaborations

Earlier this month, Boehringer Ingelheim and Cue Biopharma shared that they had entered into a research collaboration and license agreement to advance development of Cue Biopharma’s differentiated B cell depletion therapy CUE-501 for autoimmune diseases. Specifically, the agreement seeks to advance a novel, first-in-class bispecific compound. In total, the deal is worth over $300 million, which includes both up-front and milestone payments.

At the time of the announcement, Carine Boustany, US Research Site Head and Global Head of Immunology and Respiratory Diseases Research at Boehringer Ingelheim shared that the company aims to provide “a more effective treatment option to patients earlier in their disease journey.”