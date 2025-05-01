New $1.7b Novartis acquisition to advance novel microRNA inhibitor

Posted: 1 May 2025 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

The merger deal between Novartis AG and Regulus Therapeutics is expected to push forward development of a potential first-in-class kidney disease drug.

Credit: Taljat David / Shutterstock.com

Novartis AG has agreed to acquire the biopharmaceutical company Regulus Therapeutics Inc. This deal has potential total equity value of up to approximately $1.7 billion. It involves supporting advancement of Regulus’ lead product candidate, farabursen (RGLS 8429), a microRNA-17 (miR-17) inhibitor being developed to treat autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD).

“Farabursen represents a potential first-in-class medicine with a profile that may provide enhanced efficacy, tolerability and safety versus standard of care,” stated Shreeram Aradhye, President, Development and Chief Medical Officer, Novartis.

Novartis’ new merger deal – advancing farabursen

The oligonucleotide drug farabursen is currently being investigated as a treatment for ADPKD in a Phase Ib clinical trial.

“We are excited to combine with Novartis to potentially bring farabursen to patients living with (ADPKD), who currently have limited treatment options,” commented Jay Hagan, CEO of Regulus Therapeutics.

The merger is anticipated to be completed in the second half of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

Other acquisitions by Novartis

Novartis announced another merger agreement earlier this year involving development of a potential first-in-class medicine. As part of the transaction, Novartis will gain rights to a biologic from Anthos Therapeutics, Inc.; the company is eligible for additional payments of up to $2.15 billion.

Abelacimab has potential as “an effective and safer approach to preventing thrombosis and stroke than the current standards of care,” explained Dr David Soergel, Global Head, Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolism Development Unit, Novartis, following the acquisition announcement.

According to clinical findings from the AZALEA Phase II trial in atrial fibrillation, abelacimab significantly reduced bleeding events compared to a standard of care direct-oral anticoagulant. The acquisition deal is expected to close in the H1 of this year, subject to customary closing conditions, according to Novartis.