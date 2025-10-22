Ipsen strikes €1bn deal to acquire French biotech ImCheck Therapeutics

Posted: 22 October 2025 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

The move will boost its oncology pipeline, adding a potential first-in-class anti-BTN3A monoclonal antibody for acute myeloid leukaemia.

Credit: HJBC / Shutterstock.com

Ipsen is set to acquire French biotech ImCheck Therapeutics in a move that will strengthen its oncology pipeline by adding rights to a potential first-in-class anti-BTN3A monoclonal antibody.

ImCheck’s lead asset ICT01 is currently being evaluated in an ongoing phase I/II EVICTION trial in first line acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) patients who are ineligible for intensive chemotherapy.

The biologic’s unique mechanism of action modulates both innate and adaptive immunity and recent clinical data suggests that in combination with Ven-Aza (venetoclax and azacitidine) ICT01 has potential as a novel immunotherapy for AML.

David Loew, Ipsen’s CEO, said: “We feel confident that with the ICT01 promising data combined with Ipsen’s global development and commercialisation expertise, we are well positioned to start a phase IIb/III trial in 2026.”

Interim data from the EVICTION trial, presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2025 congress, showed that the combination therapy nearly doubled treatment response relative to historical standard of care data across all molecular subtypes in newly diagnosed patients.

The findings suggest that ICT01-mediated γ9δ2 T cell activation could be the first immunotherapeutic option for newly diagnosed AML patients ineligible for induction chemotherapy.

The deal is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2026 and will involve an initial €350 million to ImCheck Therapeutics shareholders, with total payments set to reach €1 billion if all milestones are met.

For Ipsen it adds to its July 2024 oncology licensing deal with Day One Biopharmaceuticals for rights to the kinase inhibitor tovorafenib in a paediatric indication. At the time of that announcement, like ICT01, tovorafenib was being investigated as a potential combination treatment.

Takeda also made a move this week to strengthen its oncology pipeline. Through a new partnership agreement with Innovent Biologics valued initially at $1.2 billion, Takeda could add a potential first-in-class antibody drug to its pipeline.