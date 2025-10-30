CPHI Pharma Awards 2025 reward Fujifilm, RezonBio and Esteve leaders

Posted: 30 October 2025 | Dominic Tyer (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

Winners at the ceremony in Frankfurt also included CNX Therapeutics, NunaBio, Evonik Industries and Corden Pharma.

Credit: CPHI

Fujifilm Biotechnologies’ Lars Petersen was named CEO of the Year at the CPHI Pharma Awards 2025 in Frankfurt.

Hosted at the annual CPHI Europe event, which sees 62,000 professionals from the entire pharmaceutical supply chain gather, the Awards’ CEO category recognises outstanding leadership within the pharma industry.

Petersen said: “This recognition belongs to Fujifilm Biotechnologies’ incredible team of 5,000 professionals across the globe. Each of you embodies Fujifilm’s purpose of ‘Giving our world more smiles’ by making medicines possible.”

The head of Fujifilm Biotechnologies was one of a trio of pharma leaders rewarded at the CPHI Pharma Awards 2025, and preceding his prize were the Future Leader award for Yolanda Gomez of Esteve CDMO and Adriana Kiędzierska-Mencfeld, CEO at RezonBio, who picked up Woman of the Year.

the Awards’ 13 categories [included] pharmaceutical innovation, leadership, manufacturing, sustainability and women in pharma”

Across the Awards’ 13 categories, Informa Markets’ CPHI received hundreds of entries all seeking to showcase achievements the encompassed pharmaceutical innovation, leadership, manufacturing, sustainability and women in pharma.

Tara Dougal, Events Director, Pharma Portfolio, Informa Markets, said: “This year, we received an incredible number of outstanding award submissions, and it was tough to choose winners for each category.

“[The] night was an opportunity to celebrate excellence across our industry, and the winners and those shortlisted for an award should be so proud of their achievements.”

CPHI Pharma Awards 2025 winners list

API Development & Innovation: Corden Pharma International – TAPS: TAG Assisted Peptide Synthesis

Accelerating Innovation: NunaBio – Custom, cell-free, synthetic DNA

At the Heart of Pharma: CNX Therapeutics – Talent without barriers

Drug Delivery and Device Innovation: Ypsomed – YpsoLoop The pre-filled autoinjector

Finished Formulation: Evonik Industries: EUDRACAP colon

Manufacturing Excellence: Enzene: EnzeneX – Fully-connected continuous manufacturing

Packaging and Machinery: SCHOTT Pharma: SCHOTT TOPPAC infuse – the next generation

Start-Up Initiative: Green Elephant Biotech – CellScrew

Supply Chain Excellence: Cryoport Systems – Cryoport Systems’ Integrated End-to-End Supply Chain Platform

Sustainability: Botanical Solution: Sustainability Grows on Trees – Producing QS-21, the Gold Standard vaccine adjuvant

Future Leader: Yolanda Gomez of Esteve CDMO

Woman of the Year: Adriana Kiędzierska-Mencfeld, CEO, RezonBio

CEO of the Year: Lars Petersen, Fujifilm Biotechnologies