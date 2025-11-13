CRDMO BioDuro appoints Yaohui Ji as global president for CMC

Posted: 13 November 2025

He joins from contract development and manufacturing organisation Porton Pharma Solutions.

Contract research, development and manufacturing organisation (CRDMO) BioDuro has appointed Yaohui Ji as Global President, CMC.

He joins the California-headquartered firm from Porton Pharma Solutions, where he served as Senior Vice President & General Manager of its global small-molecule CDMO business.

BioDuro’s Chief Executive Officer Armin Spura said: “Yaohui brings an exceptional combination of scientific depth, operational excellence, and strategic vision.

“His proven track record in scaling global CDMO operations and driving innovation will further strengthen our CMC capabilities and accelerate our mission to deliver integrated drug development to our clients worldwide.”

In his new role Ji will lead BioDuro’s global chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) organisation, driving its strategic planning and operations, and the expansion of the company’s development and manufacturing capabilities.

He brings nearly two decades of pharma and CDMO leadership experience having previously worked at companies such as Roche, Novartis and WuXi AppTec’s CDMO subsidiary WuXi STA.