Dr Veit Bergendahl to join Rentschler Biopharma as Chief Operating Officer

Posted: 11 February 2026 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

New operations lead brings over twenty years of biopharma experience to the CDMO’s Laupheim and Milford sites.

Rentschler Biopharma is set to have a new Chief Operating Officer from 1 April, when Dr Veit Bergendahl, PhD will succeed Christiane Bardroff when he takes up the role.

Dr Bergendahl has over two decades of biopharmaceutical development, production and CMC leadership experience, most of which he accrued at Boehringer Ingelheim.

As Rentschler Biopharma’s new COO he will manage the contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO)’s operational activities across clinical and commercial cGMP manufacturing, engineering and technology, and production automation. He will also serve as a member of Rentschler’s Executive Board.

Dr Bergendahl, said: “I am very much looking forward to working with the Executive Board and the team at Rentschler Biopharma… I aim to support and strengthen the dedicated teams in Laupheim and Milford, further enhance the robustness and efficiency of processes, and leverage new technologies to further advance operational excellence and develop long-term client-partnerships based on the highest levels of quality and reliability.”

He previously spent 13 years at Boehringer Ingelheim, most recently as Head of Clinical Supply Biologicals and previously as Executive Director Upstream Manufacturing in Germany, overseeing a large-scale production facility (10×15,000L).

His career also includes time at Roche, German biotech company Miltenyi Biotec and Cellular Dynamics International, now part of Fujifilm Holdings and known as Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics.

Uwe Buecheler, PhD, Interim CEO of Rentschler Biopharma, noted that Veit Bergendahl’s “comprehensive understanding of the development, manufacturing, and scaling of complex biopharmaceutical products is combined with a strong client focus and the highest commitment to quality.

“…I very much look forward to working with him and know that, together with our colleagues in Laupheim and Milford, he will provide important impetus for the continued successful development of Rentschler Biopharma.”

The CDMO furthered its capabilities in October with a milestone announcement sharing plans for a new buffer media station at its headquarters in Laupheim, Germany, Rentschler’s largest single investment at the site thus far.