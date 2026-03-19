Pennsylvania to house new actinium-225 manufacturing facility

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Posted: 19 March 2026 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

Construction of TerraPower Isotopes’ cGMP facility increases its production capacity for the rare isotope, helping to boost global access to targeted alpha therapies.

A new radiopharmaceuticals manufacturing facility is being built in the Bellwether District of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, supporting supply and production of actinium-225 (ac-225) for cancer therapies.

TerraPower Isotopes (TPI)s’ new current good manufacturing practice (cGMP) site will help address the increasing drug development need for this treatment worldwide.

TerraPower President and CEO Chris Levesque, said: “This new facility will help us increase the global supply of actinium-225 and increase access for researchers and drug developers who are advancing new cancer treatments.”

Jaap Duiker, Managing Director of manufacturer Von Gahlen Nederland BVV, added: “TPI’s Actinium-225 is already enabling clinical programmes around the world as a key component of next-generation targeted alpha therapies.”

TPI’s Actinium-225 is already enabling clinical programmes around the world as a key component of next-generation targeted alpha therapies”

Scott Claunch, President of TerraPower Isotopes, said: “Our team is proud to be building a large-scale cGMP manufacturing facility in Philadelphia, which will play a pivotal role in expanding global access to this rare isotope.”

TPI also plans to boost production capacity at its existing Everett, Washington facility, by 20-fold.

Production of the cGMP actinium-225 facility is expected to commence at the start of 2029.

Last month, two big pharmaceutical companies announced plans to site their new manufacturing facilities in Pennsylvania. First, Eli Lilly shared it’s establishing the last of four new US sites in the region, investing $3.5 billion for the production of injectable medicines.

Johnson & Johnson is also directing a large sum into its cell therapy manufacturing operations there. A total of $1 billion is set to expand the firm’s production capacity for its medicines for cancer, immune-mediated and neurological diseases.

On the broader radiopharmaceuticals front, last December UK biotech Bicycle Therapeutics signed a 15-year, sustainability-focused supply agreement for reprocessed uranium. In 2024, Novartis and Ratio Therapeutics partnered to advance a potential best-in-class next-gen radiotherapeutic.