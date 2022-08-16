Queen’s Award for Enterprise goes to SGS’s Quay Pharma

Posted: 16 August 2022 | Hannah Balfour (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

SGS’s CDMO Quay Pharma awarded UK’s highest accolade for business success in overseas sales, Queen’s Award for Enterprise: International Trade.

The Queen’s Award for Enterprise is the UK’s highest accolade for business success and recognises the strength of Quay Pharma’s export sales, which, according to SGS, have comprised at least 55 percent of its business since 2010. The enterprise also noted that in the last three years its overseas sales had more than doubled.

The International Trade category recognises those who have had a clear business strategy for entering new markets abroad, have overcome the challenges faced by exporters and have defined their ongoing methods for continued success. There are two sub-categories of awards, Outstanding Achievement (with steep growth over 3 years) or Continuous Achievement (with growth maintained over 6 years).

SGS owned contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO), Quay Pharma, is the recipient of one of more than 120 of International Trade category awards given out in 2022.

Quay Pharma has enjoyed notable success in the US, where it has opened a dedicated sales office and a development and manufacturing facility, noted SGS. Other significant new markets include Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Spain, Iceland, South Korea and Australia.

The company added that its pioneering work in live biotherapeutics specifically targeted at the immune system, in which microbes are used to illicit a pharmaceutical response, is one of the major reasons for its success. SGS stated that Quay Pharma was the first globally licensed CDMO able to support this innovative field of novel pharmaceutical therapies, which could result in a paradigm shift in the way diseases are treated.

The award was presented by the Lord Lieutenant of Clwyd, Henry Fetherstonhaugh, Esq, OBE, in a special ceremony at the company’s global headquarters in Deeside Industrial Park, Flintshire.

Commenting on the announcement, Maireadh Pearson, Commercial Operations Director of SGS’s Quay Pharma, stated: “We were delighted to welcome Henry Fetherstonhaugh, Esq, OBE, Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of County Clwyd to our headquarters and to be able to share this important award with our team, which has been critical to our achieving this honour.

“This is an exciting time for pharmaceutical outsourcing, and we have ambitious plans to continue to develop our global business. The Queen’s Award provides the ideal foundation for the next phase of our growth.”