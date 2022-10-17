Enterin and Parkinson’s UK to partner on dementia study

0 SHARES

Posted: 17 October 2022 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

A new Phase II trial will study the drug ENT-01 for Parkinson’s Disease (PD)-associated dementia at sites in the UK and US.

US biopharma company Enterin Inc. and Parkinson’s UK’s drug development and discovery division, Parkinson’s Virtual Biotech, will collaborate on a new Phase II trial to study the effects of the drug ENT-01 on Parkinson’s Disease (PD)-associated dementia.

The partnership will build on research from Enterin’s randomised, placebo-controlled Phase II trial earlier this year. During the study, 150 participants took part. The drug ENT-01 showed improved patient cognition six weeks after treatment when compared to placebo-dosed patients, demonstrating ENT-01 could help alter progression of the disease.

PD dementia (PDD) is largely caused by aggregation of the protein alpha-synuclein (αS) in the enteric nervous system (ENS) and central nervous system (CNS).

The drug ENT-01 helps to inhibit αS aggregation and slow progression of PD. Given orally, ENT-01 targets αS in the ENS and CNS, displacing and preventing aggregation, improving neural signalling of enteric neurons between the digestive system and brain via the vagus nerve.

Denise Barbut, Co-Founder, President and CMO of Enterin explained that symptoms associated with PD, “such as gastrointestinal dysfunction, dementia, psychosis, sleep architecture and circadian rhythm,” were positively impacted by the drug in previous studies. This data also suggested a brief course of ENT-01 was enough to help rebuild enteric nerve cell function.

Arthur Roach, Director of Research at Parkinson’s UK stated: “Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world and currently there is no cure.”

To help resolve this wide-spread disease, David McCullough, CEO of Enterin commented that he and the company hoped ENT-01 “can offer a new therapeutic option for these patients.”

Optimistic about future research related to the drug, Roach added: “we look forward to the upcoming clinical trial which will have sites in the UK as well as in the US.”