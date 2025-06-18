Eli Lilly genetic medicine acquisition to address cardiovascular risk

Posted: 18 June 2025 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

The agreement between Eli Lilly and Company and Verve Therapeutics could lead the way to single treatments that provide a long-term reduction of cardiovascular risk factors.

Eli Lilly and Company has agreed to acquire Verve Therapeutics, Inc. in a deal set to advance genetic medicines for individuals at risk of cardiovascular disease.

This acquisition has a potential total value of up to approximately $1.3 billion. Verve’s lead programme (VERVE-102) involves a potential first-in-class in vivo gene editing therapy. The single-dose treatment targets the gene PCSK9, which according to the company, is associated with cholesterol levels and cardiovascular health.

Verve’s pipeline involves gene editing medicines designed to address the drivers of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) and could be suitable for individuals with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH), the firm shared.

Dr Sekar Kathiresan, Verve’s Co-founder and CEO highlighted that the company has, “in just seven years…progressed three in vivo gene editing products, with two currently in the clinic.”

Eli Lilly’s commitment – addressing cardiovascular risk with a promising genetic medicine candidate

[VERVE-102] has the potential to be the first in vivo gene editing therapy for broad patient populations and could shift the treatment paradigm for cardiovascular disease from chronic care to one-and-done treatment”

VERVE-102 is being evaluated in a Phase Ib clinical trial. The treatment “has the potential to be the first in vivo gene editing therapy for broad patient populations and could shift the treatment paradigm for cardiovascular disease from chronic care to one-and-done treatment,” stated Ruth Gimeno, Lilly group Vice President, Diabetes and Metabolic Research and Development.

The transaction is anticipated to close in Q3 of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

This latest deal follows Eli Lilly’s announcement last month highlighting its plans to acquire the biotech SiteOne Therapeutics, Inc. The agreement involves the Phase II-ready oral NaV1.8 inhibitor STC-004, being investigated to treat chronic pain. The medicine is anticipated to provide a next-generation treatment option for this condition. Shareholders of SiteOne will be eligible for a total of $1.0 billion.