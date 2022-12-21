AstraZeneca to manufacture pharmaceuticals in Abu Dhabi

Posted: 21 December 2022 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

AstraZeneca has signed a strategic agreement to expand its existing partnership with a healthcare company in Abu Dhabi to locally manufacture innovative drugs.

AstraZeneca has announced it is expanding its current partnership with AI-based company G42 Healthcare, by signing an agreement to manufacture innovative drugs in Abu Dhabi, aligning with Abu Dhabi’s Industrial Strategy to double the size of its manufacturing sector by 2031.

Manufacturing drugs in Abu Dhabi

The agreement focuses on collaboration in four key areas including localising innovative industries, R&D, innovation and sustainability at a global scale to enhance the United Arab Emirates (UAE’s) position as a global hub for future industries.

Sameh ElFangary, Cluster President for GCC and Pakistan at AstraZeneca stated: “AstraZeneca is… now taking our existing partnership with G42 Healthcare… and accelerating it across local manufacturing, research, innovation and sustainability. I’m confident that this partnership will contribute greatly to advancing a sustainable health ecosystem that enables transforming the patient outcomes.”

The parties will collaborate closely to boost exports as well as deliver cutting-edge science and activities supporting the provision of life changing medication to patients in the UAE, noted the Abu Dhabi Department of Health (DoH).

Commenting on AstraZeneca’s decision to support the localisation and manufacturing of medicine in Abu Dhabi, Undersecretary at the Abu Dhabi DoH, HE Dr Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi shared: “As a result of the sectors’ growth potential, international appetite and investment opportunities across the biopharmaceutical and healthcare value-chain continue to emerge in Abu Dhabi.”

According to the Abu Dhabi DoH, the strategic agreement will expand Abu Dhabi’s footprint in life science research and development as well as enable innovation across all streams of healthcare.

