Moderna to obtain first acquisition for $85 million

Posted: 5 January 2023 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

Moderna has agreed on its first acquisition for $85 million, enabling it access to cell-free DNA synthesis and amplification technologies.

Moderna, Inc. is set to acquire OriCiro Genomics K.K. for $85 million, who will provide expertise on cell-free DNA synthesis and amplification technologies.

“With this acquisition, we obtain best-in-class tools for cell-free DNA synthesis and amplification of plasmid DNA, a key building block in mRNA manufacturing,” commented Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna.

Moderna’s mRNA therapeutics strategy

2022 was a pivotal year for Moderna, the company‘s CEO noted in a recent statement. Moderna’s two Omicron-targeting bivalent COVID-19 vaccines have been approved in more than 70 countries. Its platform technology also delivered the world’s first-ever mRNA cancer treatment that showed efficacy in a randomised Phase II study, demonstrating the potential of personalised medicine.

At the end 2022, Moderna, Inc. finalised a strategic partnership to create a state-of-the-art mRNA vaccine research, development, and manufacturing facility in the UK. The site, called the Moderna Innovation and Technology Centre (MITC) is designed to provide access to a UK-made supply of COVID-19 vaccines. The facility also offers potential for the development of vaccines for other respiratory illnesses, such as flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

The future mRNA therapeutic market

A 2022 market report forecasted that mRNA non-vaccine therapeutics are set to generate $2 billion in sales by 2028. The research found that since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a spike in interest in mRNA therapeutics, due to the success of mRNA vaccines treating the virus.