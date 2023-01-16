Moderna joins the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry

0 SHARES

Posted: 16 January 2023 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

To support the UK’s investments in manufacturing and R&D, Moderna has joined the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI).

Credit: Tada Images / Shutterstock.com

Moderna has joined the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI), the UK’s leading pharmaceutical industry body.

As the newest member of the ABPI, the membership will help Moderna to build on its wider long-term commitment to expand its footprint and investment in the UK.

Key to the company’s ambitions for global growth will be a new state-of-the-art vaccine research, development and manufacturing facility in the UK. This will help to create new jobs and build on the strength of the UK’s life sciences ecosystem.

Moderna is best known for its work during the COVID-19 pandemic and are now developing a range of mRNA-based vaccines for a number of conditions.

Darius Hughes, the UK General Manager of Moderna commented: “We are delighted to join the ABPI – this alliance is an important part of our long-term commitment to the UK and supports the wider significant investments in manufacturing, research and development we are making in this country.”

Purpose of the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI)

The ABPI represents companies investing in discovering the medicines of the future, including some of the world’s largest, most innovative, and most successful pharmaceutical firms. All members sign up to adhere to the high standard of conduct captured by the ABPI Code of Practice.

“With Moderna’s help we will be in an even stronger position to make the UK the best place in the world to research, develop and use new medicines and vaccines…” stated Richard Torbett, ABPI’s Chief Executive.

Moderna’s long-term commitment to UK investment

In December 2022, Moderna announced it had finalised a strategic partnership with the UK government. The collaboration solidified plans to establish UK-based mRNA vaccine research, development, and manufacturing facility. The site is expected to have capacity to produce 250 million vaccines annually.

In January 2022, Gilead joined the ABPI. Commenting last year on the addition of the Big Pharma company, Torbett noted “The ABPI now represents over 90 percent of the UK’s branded medicines market.”