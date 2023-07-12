IFPMA reveals new CEO leadership lineup

0 SHARES

Posted: 12 July 2023 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

CEOs from Pfizer, Roche and Daiichi Sankyo will join the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA)’s new CEO leadership team.

International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA), the global trade body for the biopharmaceutical industry, has announced its new CEO leadership team for the next two years.

Who is joining IFPMA’s new CEO leadership team?

CEOS from three Big Pharma companies: Pfizer, Roche and Daiichi Sankyo will join IFPMA’s team.

The C-suite lineup includes Albert Bourla, Chairman and CEO of Pfizer. He has been announced as the new President of IFPMA and will serve as the Chair of the IFPMA CEO Steering Committee. Vice-President Thomas Schinecker, CEO of Roche will serve alongside existing Vice-President, Sunao Manabe, Executive Chairperson and CEO of Daiichi Sankyo.

Albert Bourla, currently Vice-President of IFPMA, assumes the role from Jean-Christophe Tellier, CEO and Chairman of UCB, who has worked in the role since January 2021.

IFPMA President Albert Bourla remarked that he is “excited to take on the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead” while IFPMA Director General Thomas Cueni shared that he “[looks] forward to working together with the new CEO leadership team to ensure that the innovative pharmaceutical industry is a partner in delivering solutions to the global health challenges we face”.

Supporting biopharma’s mission

This news follows Pfizer’s joint announcement with Samsung Biologics earlier this month, where two agreements were signed for the long-term manufacturing of Pfizer’s multiproduct biosimilar portfolio, worth $897 million in total. The site holds the world’s largest manufacturing capacity at a single site.

Commenting on his past role as IFPMA President, Jean-Christophe Tellier stated: “I was proud to see the way in which our industry responded to the COVID pandemic… by continuing to take a collaborative approach with governments and partners, we can transform the lives of patients and communities around the world. I am confident that, under the new CEO leadership team, the IFPMA will continue to drive this agenda forward.”