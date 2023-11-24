Novo Nordisk to expand French production facilities

0 SHARES

Posted: 24 November 2023 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

Using an investment of more than €2.1 billion, a planned expansion at one of Novo Nordisk’s strategic production sites will include additions such as aseptic production and the extension of its Quality Control Laboratory.

Credit: JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com

Novo Nordisk is investing over €2.1 billion (16 billion Danish kroner) to expand its production site in Chartres, France, supporting manufacture of its products for serious chronic diseases.

Novo Nordisk’s multi-billion facility expansion

This financial commitment will greatly strengthen manufacturing capacity, more than doubling the site’s footprint. Aseptic production and finished production processes will be added to the site, as well as an extension of the current Quality Control Laboratory. The investment, which includes capacity for GLP-1 products, will “increase Novo Nordisk’s ability to meet future demands for innovative medicines.”

The new financing “confirms the importance of our French manufacturing site, one of our strategic production site… By maximising the skills and infrastructure we already have on the site, we are expanding our capacity in an efficient way,” stated Lone Charlotte Larsen, Corporate Vice President of Novo Nordisk Production Chartres.

As “a future-proof and cost-effective facility”, Novo Nordisk stated that it will reduce water consumption by 25 percent compared to current production lines.

While the current production facility in Chartres, France, employ around 1,600 people, once the new multi-product facilities are in operation, over 500 new jobs will be created to manage continuous production activities.

Construction has already begun. These activities are expected to be completed incrementally between 2026 to 2028, the company stated.

Recent European manufacturing investments

Earlier this month, Novo Nordisk announced that it was planning another manufacturing facility expansion, this time at its site in Kalundborg, Denmark. Novo Nordisk declared that it will help to boost its global capacity, “from manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) through to packaging.”

In September, the Novo Nordisk Foundation announced a multi-million financial commitment to another Denmark-based manufacturing facility. The site is set to focus on the final development and scale-up of cell therapies. The facility will support process development, good manufacturing practice (GMP) manufacturing, as well as product release.