BeiGene enhances biologic capability with new US facility

Posted: 24 July 2024 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

Inauguration of the new facility supports BeiGene’s goal to develop affordable and accessible cancer treatments for patients globally.

Credit: Business Wire/BeiGene

BeiGene has opened its flagship US manufacturing facility in Hopewell, New Jersey.

The 42-acre facility provides flexibility to scale production of novel cancer treatments. The company highlighted that its oncology pipeline addresses “80 percent of the world’s cancers”.

“Addition of our facility at the Princeton West Innovation Campus adds manufacturing and clinical development capabilities…to advance quality medicines faster for patients,” commented John Oyler, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of BeiGene.

Investing for the future

The company highlighted it has invested $800 million over three years to expand its integrated manufacturing and R&D footprint in the US.

With the opening of the new facility, “hundreds” of high-tech jobs will be established at the site by the end of 2025, according to BeiGene.

The site in Hopewell features approximately 400,000 ft2 for commercial-stage biologic pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity. Considering potential future expansion, BeiGene confirmed that the space allows for this, supporting its developing pipeline.

Since the new manufacturing facility builds on BeiGene’s existing capabilities, it supports lower costs, enabling a robust supply chain, Overall, this helps the firm to protect its capacity and adapt quickly “to the latest innovative modalities”, the company remarked.

BeiGene shared that the site boasts sustainability measures, “both in the buildings and surrounding 42 acres, including a heating and cooling system that uses recycled wastewater from the onsite wastewater treatment plant for the cooling towers”.

Looking ahead, the company is also “solar-ready in line with [its] longer-term sustainability plan”.

Advancing BeiGene’s medicine pipeline

In March this year, the company appointed Pilar de la Rocha as its new Head of Europe, Global Clinical Operations.

During the announcement, BeiGene noted that Pilar has over two decades of experience in oncology clinical development. She joined the organisation in 2022 as the Global Head of Operational Excellence, before transitioning to serve as the Head of Clinical Operations, Europe, in early 2024.