Single-use bioreactor market to witness favourable expansion to 2030

0 SHARES

Posted: 7 November 2024 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

Advancement in technology like automation is boosting the adoption of single-use technology rocking bioreactors in the bioprocess market, research says.

A report by Azoth Analytics expects that globally, the single-use technology rocking bioreactors market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9 percent between 2025 and 2030.

With the industry transitioning to single-use technologies in bioprocessing, the single-use technology rocking bioreactors market is gaining traction, according to the report.

The research highlighted that single-use technology rocking bioreactors offer benefits such as reduced contamination risk, cost-effective production and greater flexibility during cell culture and fermentation. They also are fast to set up and scale up is simple, the authors noted.

Key drivers of the market for these bioreactors were identified to be: climbing demand for bioprocessing solutions that are both scalable and efficient, a need for biopharmaceuticals to reach the market at a quicker rate and growing industry attention on personalised medicine.

Innovations in technology, such as automation and integration with downstream processing were highlighted as contributors to enhanced performance and functionality of single-use technology rocking bioreactors”

Innovations in technology, such as automation and integration with downstream processing were highlighted as contributors to enhanced performance and functionality of single-use technology rocking bioreactors, “further boosting their adoption”, the author stated.

The report noted that last year, the cell culture sector held approximately 60 percent of the single-use technology rocking bioreactors market.

Increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, “including therapeutic proteins and vaccines, drives the use of rocking bioreactors in cell culture processes”, the reported explained.

Regional trends in the single-use technology rocking bioreactor market

The report named the Americas as the leading region in the single-use technology rocking bioreactor market. A driving force for this was identified to be that the region benefits from having major bioreactor manufacturers.

Furthermore, the report anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region will have the highest growth rate in the forecast period, “supported by increasing investments in biotechnology, expanding biopharmaceutical production capacities, and the growing adoption of single-use technologies”.

Key companies profiled in the single-use technology rocking bioreactor market report included Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sartorius AG and Merck KGaA,.