Single-use technology propelling upstream bioprocessing market expansion

Posted: 20 February 2024 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

A driving factor behind the expansion of the upstream bioprocessing market is the need for process improvement in the biopharma industry,, research highlights.

A report from Data Bridge Market Research has predicted that the upstream bioprocessing market will value $14,256.78 million by 2029.

Additionally, the research calculated that market is anticipated to undergo a CAGR of 6.85 percent between 2022 and 2029.

The rising productivity of cell lines has improved the performance of upstream processing with low cost and high process reproducibility, the report explained.

Key factors driving the upstream bioprocessing market

The upstream bioprocessing market has benefited from evolutions in manufacturing such as the shift from simple stainless-steel bioreactors to single-use products, according to the report.

“Market competitors are concentrating on cumulative manufacturing of single-use technology” due to to it being ultilised more, the report added.

“Companies are trying to improve performance of their upstream and downstream processing and assessing the impact of, for example, reducing the number of processing steps, and redefining growth media etc to optimise yields,” Mahesh Bhalgat, Chief Operating Officer at Syngene International Limited explained in a Q&A published on EPR in December 2023.

The report also stated that influences such as a higher prevalence of chronic diseases, higher efficacy of treatments, as well as the increased production of high-quality biologic pharmaceuticals and the use of advanced technology are driving the growth of the market. Other key influences helping the upstream bioprocessing market expand include drug development, antibody manufacturing, as well as a higher need for cell therapy research.

Based on the report’s data, the market is also advancing due to greater amount of research being conducted on the production of biosimilars/biomolecules, monoclonal antibodies, and tiny therapeutic peptides.

The authors also noted that growth of the upstream bioprocessing market is being pushed by the need for process improvement, and because “processing equipment consumption has expanded”.

According to the report, key players in the market include: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sartorius AG, Lonza, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Samsung Biologics and AGC Biologics.