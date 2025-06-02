R&D and tech innovation boosting biopharmaceutical market to 2030

Posted: 2 June 2025 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

Advanced technology innovation is driving lower R&D costs and progress of targeted treatments such as cell and gene therapies, the research reports.

According to research by Medi-Tech Insights, the global biopharmaceutical market is expected to grow at a rate of 12 percent over the next five years.

The authors explained that the market has an “optimistic view” about the remainder of 2025. However, this perspective has shifted toward a slight downtrend in previous months, citing concerns over the US BIOSECURE Act.

While industry uncertainty stemming from current geopolitical pressures is impacting the biopharmaceutical sector, the report emphasised other key factors driving the market. These include innovations in biotechnology, the expansion of biosimilar medicines and increasing investment in research and development.

With demand for advanced therapies increasing innovation of biopharmaceutical medicines, there is more research and development into these therapies, thus fuelling growth of the market. Ultimately, the report stated that the demand is being initiated through an increasing incidence of chronic health conditions, such as cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular conditions and autoimmune disorders.

Further drivers of the biopharmaceutical market

The report noted that other key trends include development of immuno-oncology drugs, anti-obesity medicines, cell and gene therapies, personalised medicine, real-world evidence (RWE), and an increasing costs of clinical trials.

Another major factor is technology innovation, according to the research. With AI’s ability to improve efficiency and lower the cost of research and development, this supports growth of the biopharmaceutical market. Integration of big data with AI also poses potential for accelerated growth of the sector.

The authors acknowledged that some market players are focusing their strategies on new product development, strategic collaborations and expanding their global reach.

Key players in the global biopharmaceutical market include AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Co., Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer Inc., and Roche Holding AG, the report highlighted.