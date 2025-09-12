In-line pharma monitoring system developed for tablet quality inspection

Posted: 12 September 2025 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

The novel approach could enhance quality testing applications in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

A novel quality monitoring approach has been developed by researchers in Japan that could enhance the manufacturing of pharmaceutical tablets.

Based on permeable sub-THz–IR-irradiation, the in-line, real time, dynamic and non-destructive system enables material composition inspection of pharmaceutical agent pills and opaquely concealed impurities.

While non-destructive in-line monitoring is an essential aspect of pharmaceutical manufacturing, there is a lack of sufficient analytical systems that can provide detailed dynamic visualisation of foreign substances and material composition in target pills, according to Kubota et al.

The researchers utilised a photo-monitoring system incorporating carbon nanotube (CNT) photo-thermoelectric imagers and compact optical setups. These work in ultrabroadband ranges over conventional wide-band sensors at comparable photo-sensitivities with those of existing narrow-band detectors in each region, the researchers explained.

The experimental work demonstrated pharmaceutical identification using the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) ethenzamide as an antipyretic agent, ticlopidine hydrochloride tablets as an antiplatelet agent, and potassium bromide as a sedative agent.

A novel pharma manufacturing approach for non-destructive in-line monitoring

Kubota et al. asserted that because the system is portable and can be installed with ease into dynamic pill-assembling lines, companies could integrate it into advanced manufacturing systems. For example, material identification was achieved via the proposed mobile desktop setup “throughout 4.33–909 μm wavelengths, and at the fastest scanning speed of 3 mm/s”.

Since the system “functions while maintaining fundamental monitoring performances comparable with existing methods under a compact in-line dynamic experimental environment”.

For instance, the experimental method can be applied to “consecutively flowing pills at the largest thickness of 7mm and the highest agent concentration of 20 percent”.

Ultimately, as the novel approach can inspect invisible detailed features of pharmaceutical tablets, this could lead to enhanced quality control in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

The research findings were published in Light: Science & Applications.