Recommended

FDA tightens COVID vaccine use
Decentralised manufacturing consortium launched
Trial boost for myasthenia gravis drug
FDA starts publishing daily AE data
WEBINAR | The Future of Sterility Testing: One-Day Results with Advanced RT-rt PCR Technology | 5 NOV
WEBINAR | Mastering Impurity Profiling: USP’s Evolving Standards and Strategies | 15 OCT
news

Bayer breaks ground on German cell and gene therapy centre

0
SHARES

Once completed, the Berlin site will also be the new home for one of the company’s Bayer Co. Lab start-up incubators.

Bayer cross in Leverkusen at night

Construction has begun for Bayer’s new Berlin Center for Gene and Cell Therapies (BC GCT), with the German pharma company planning to have it up and running by 2028.

 

ACCESS your FREE COPY

 


This report addresses the key factors shaping pharmaceutical formulation, including regulation, QC and analysis.

Access the full report now to discover the techniques, tools and innovations that are transforming pharmaceutical formulation, and learn how to position your organisation for long-term success.

What you’ll discover:

  • Key trends shaping the pharmaceutical formulation sector
  • Innovations leading progress in pharmaceutical formulation and how senior professionals can harness their benefits
  • Considerations and best practices when utilising QbD during formulation of oral solid dosage forms
  • And more!

Don’t miss your chance to access this exclusive report ! Access now – it’s free

The project will focus on translational research in cell and gene therapy (CGT), but the Berlin facility also has the wider aim of creating a biotech ecosystem to help start-ups bring novel therapeutic approaches into clinical development.

To that end the 20,000 square metre space at Nordhafen will house the BC GCT as well as the Berlin version of Bayer‘s start-up incubator Bayer Co.Lab, relocating the latter from its current base in the city on Bayer Pharmaceuticals’ global HQ campus.

Stefan Oelrich, member of the Board of Management of Bayer AG and Head of the company’s Pharmaceuticals Division, said: “The groundbreaking ceremony… is a signal that Germany wants to play a leading role in the key technologies of the 21st century as an innovation and industrial location.

“Our goal is for startups ‘Made in Germany’ to grow locally and for globally successful therapy options to continue to be developed in Germany.”

Bayer launched the Center last year alongside Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin, subsequently adding the Berlin Institute of Health (BIH) as an additional partner, with both present at the groundbreaking ceremony in Berlin-Mitte.

Prof. Heyo Kroemer, Chairman of the Executive Board of the Charité university hospital, said: “With gene and cell therapies, we are pushing the boundaries of what is medically possible. By bringing together both research and production of these highly innovative drugs under one roof, the Berlin Center for Gene and Cell Therapies shortens the path from the experimental stage to application.”

The BC GCT will in time combine an incubator and fully equipped laboratory and office space, with room for 15 to 20 start-ups at various stages of development. It will also house a Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certified CGT production facility to be run by the Berlin-based contract drug manufacturing organisation (CDMO) ProBioGen.

Share via
Share via