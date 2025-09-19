Optimising moisture and odour management in pharmaceutical packaging

The right packaging is critical when it comes to preserving the quality, efficacy and safety of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. Here, Uwe Raupbach, R&D Engineer Desiccants, Sanner GmbH, answers some key questions about the need for environmental management in packaging, focusing on moisture and odour control, and the solutions available to achieve it.

What does the term ‘environmental management’ mean in packaging?

In packaging terms, environmental management is the systematic assessment and control of variables that could negatively impact product efficacy or shelf life. On the one hand it involves rigorous evaluation of how changes in the localised environment could affect product quality and safety. On the other, it relies on the implementation of appropriate control strategies to mitigate any negative impacts.

What parameters are routinely controlled and why?

Pharmaceutical products of all types, and many nutraceuticals, are susceptible to moisture, light and/or reactive gases, notably oxygen, so these are all prime targets for control. We’re also discussing the need for odour control here, which is less common, but vital for certain products.

Environmental control that fails to meet the needs of the product curtails shelf life and can compromise quality and safety via a range of mechanisms. This is why pharmaceutical packaging specifications are subject to regulatory guidance and form part of the submission process for all types of new drug products. For nutraceuticals the regulatory framework may be less stringent, but the marketplace imposes exacting demands with respect to both quality and product appeal.

