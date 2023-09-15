CPHI Pharma Awards 2023 finalists announced

0 SHARES

Posted: 15 September 2023 | CPhI |

The finalists for CPHI’s Pharma Awards 2023 across twelve categories for innovation, manufacturing, sustainability, best start-up initiative and breakthrough digital technologies have been announced.

For its 20th anniversary, more than 180 entries across 12 categories have been narrowed down to determine the finalists the upcoming CPHI Pharma Awards.

To recognise the influx of innovation across the pharmaceutical industry, three new categories are included in this year’s awards.

The shortlisted finalists of the CPHI awards for 2023 include companies that led by example in sustainable manufacturing, manufacturers and innovators that developed new technologies to advance drug discovery, development and manufacturing.

Award winners will be revealed at a networking reception on the first day of CPHI Barcelona 2023, which is running from 24-26 October.

Are you coming to the CPHI Barcelona 2023? EPR are attending the event – let us know so our team can organise an interview with you or your company, or provide more information on opportunities such as sponsorship.

CPHI finalists for 2023:

Accelerating Innovation

Aurorium: Detergent-free membrane protein solubilisation agents

Azbil Telstar SL: Sublime

CurifyLabs Oy:The MiniLab: 3D printing personalised medicines service platform for pharmacies

Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd: Novel In Silico Digital Tools for Reduction of Clinical Studies & Product Development Timelines

KBI Biopharma: PUREcoli™ (part of PUREplatform™ solution)

KEPLER HEALTHCARE PVT LTD :BI-FOLATE SYRUP

Micropore Technologies Ltd : Pathfinder

Quantoom Bioscience: NfinityTM Platform

REACT4LIFE: MIVO ® technology

technology Single Use Support: RoSS.PADL – Homogenising Solution

SK pharmteco: “A modular platform for rapid and flexible Continuous Manufacturing of APIs under cGMP”

Sustainability

Aptar Pharma: APF Futurity™ first metal-free, highly recyclable spray pump

Bachem AG: Multi-column countercurrent solvent gradient purification (MCSGP) for large-scale GMP purification of peptide and oligonucleotide active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs)

Bormioli Pharma: 100% Recycled PET Bottle for Eludril ®

Corning, Incorporated: Corning ® Viridian™ Vials

Viridian™ Vials dsm-firmenich: Sustainability Imp’Act Card™

FAMAR: FAMAR’s Green Holistic Approach

Rotor Print: Recyclable blister: PET 100 percent

Schneider Electric: Energize: A Program to Increase Access to Renewable Energy for Pharmaceutical Supply Chains

Seqens: Innovative and sustainable paracetamol production process

SUANFARMA: WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT

Teva api: Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions Reduction

Drug Delivery & Device

Adalvo: Drug delivery & device Innovation for: Fentanyl; Dalbavancin RTU (ready to use); Lisdexamfetamine Oral Solution; Pregabalin; Rosuvastatin/Candesartan; Ambrisentan/Tadalafil

Amaterasu Lifesciences LLP: SiDMI – Single Dose Anti-Malaria Injection

ApiJEct Systems: ApiJect Prefilled Injector

Ashland: klucel™ xtend HPC

Inoviem Scientific: NPOT ® technology

technology Lonza: Capsugel ® Enprotect ® enteric drug delivery

Enprotect enteric drug delivery Medicsen: Sonophoresis Smartpatch for needle-free drug delivery

MedPharm: MedCast

PA Consulting: ARinject™

West Pharmaceutical Services: The FluroTec 5-10mL Cartridge Plunger, the 13mm NovaPure® Ready to Use Stopper & the Flip-Off® CCS Seal combined offering to support large volume injection

Finished Formulation

Adalvo: Lisdexamfetamine Oral Solution, Nitrofurantoin, Dalbavancin RTU (ready to use); Fentanyl; Rosuvastatin/Candesartan; Ambrisentan/Tadalafil; Semaglutide

HALEWOOD LABORATORIES PVT LTD: ORS with Postbiotic With Zinc

KEPLER HEALTHCARE PVT LTD: Bi-Folate Syrup

Lubrizol Life Science Health: Apisolex Polymer

MedPharm: MedSpray ® Patch – in – Can Aerosol Technology

Patch – in – Can Aerosol Technology Nanoform: Nanoform’s nanoamorphous to nanocrystalline platform

PharmExtracta S.p.A.: Crispact ®

ProBiotix Health Plc: CholBiome ® CH – Cholesterol-reducing food supplement

CH – Cholesterol-reducing food supplement Roquette: PEARLITOL ® 200 GT – mannitol

200 GT – mannitol Thermo Fisher Scientific: Development of an orally delivered large molecule biologic for clinical trials

Zentiva: Daruph – Dasatinib, our first value-added medicine (VAM) which is a lifesaving oncology treatment indicated to cure Chronic myeloid leukaemia (CML) and Acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL)

Manufacturing Excellence

Reddy’s Laboratories LTD: Dr Reddy’s digital journey to keep medicines affordable.

FABRX: FABRX’s M3DIMAKER pharmaceutical 3D Printer Series

Honeywell Process Solutions: Honeywell Manufacturing Excellence Platform

Hovione: iSDX – a fully automated, scale representative laboratorial spray dryer

Luminary Therapeutics, Inc.: Gamma 2.0 +

Nanoform: Globally unique high-potency nanoparticle GMP production site

Piramal Pharma Solutions: Throughput Improvement in Peptide API manufacturing

SmartSkin Technologies: SmartSkin Pressure and Seal Tightness Drones

Supply Chain Excellence

ACI Group: SCM Software Tool for Pharma Distribution

Authena AG: Authena L1VE 2.0

Catalent: Case Management Services for Cell/Gene Therapies

Cipla: Digital Innovation at Cipla Global Supply Chain

Thermo Fisher Scientific: mySupply Platform

Packaging

Bilcare Limited: Elite PVC-free Compact Barrier Coldform Blister

GASPOROX AB: AutoMAP Pharma

IMA S.p.A.: Croma, continuous tablet coater

Körber Pharma Packaging Materials: Rapid test made out of cardboard

Rotor Print: Recyclable blister: PET 100 percent

Syntegon Technology GmbH: Versynta microBatch

Regulatory

DDReg Pharma Pvt. Ltd.: Technology-enabled regulatory services through Vitalic ®

Eurolab (Pty) Ltd.: Eurolabs Exemplary Regulatory and Compliance Practices in Expanding Access to Affordable Oncology Products in Africa

FAMAR: FAMAR Integrated System of Flash Audits: Innovation in auditing

Lambda Therapeutic Research Ltd.: Enhancing Compliance & Data Generation in Clinical Trials through Advanced Software Solutions and EDC Platform

Loftware: Loftware Spectrum for Medical Device

Mitsubishi Chemical Group: The LSG (Life Science Grade) Portfolio – A thermoplastic stock shapes product portfolio for bioprocessing and medical applications

API Development

Catalent: UpTempo℠ AAV Platform Process

CROMAOAK: Multifrequency Liquid Chromatography

IOL CHEMICALS AND PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED: Sitagliptin phosphate monohydrate

Merck: ChetoSensar™ novel solubilization technology for hydrophobic ADCs

Snapdragon Chemistry, a Cambrex company: Axial Chirality in the Sotorasib Drug Substance: Leveraging a High-Temperature Thermal Racemisation to Recycle the Classical Resolution Waste Stream

Symbio Generrics India Pvt Ltd: EcoPrimeAPI: Revolutionising sustainability, scalability and commercialisation through green chemistry development in API.

At the Heart of Pharma

Accord Healthcare Ltd : Working Together to Make it Better; Driving Healthcare Equity

Eurolab (Pty) Ltd : Eurolab (Pty) Ltd – Health Equity Initiatives

Merck KGaA : Embracing Carers ®

Zentiva: Supplying Ibuflam Suspension 40 mg/ml to the German market in crisis situation

Start-Up Initiative