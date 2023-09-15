CPHI Pharma Awards 2023 finalists announced
Posted: 15 September 2023 | CPhI | No comments yet
The finalists for CPHI’s Pharma Awards 2023 across twelve categories for innovation, manufacturing, sustainability, best start-up initiative and breakthrough digital technologies have been announced.
For its 20th anniversary, more than 180 entries across 12 categories have been narrowed down to determine the finalists the upcoming CPHI Pharma Awards.
To recognise the influx of innovation across the pharmaceutical industry, three new categories are included in this year’s awards.
The shortlisted finalists of the CPHI awards for 2023 include companies that led by example in sustainable manufacturing, manufacturers and innovators that developed new technologies to advance drug discovery, development and manufacturing.
Award winners will be revealed at a networking reception on the first day of CPHI Barcelona 2023, which is running from 24-26 October.
Are you coming to the CPHI Barcelona 2023? EPR are attending the event – let us know so our team can organise an interview with you or your company, or provide more information on opportunities such as sponsorship.
CPHI finalists for 2023:
Accelerating Innovation
- Aurorium: Detergent-free membrane protein solubilisation agents
- Azbil Telstar SL: Sublime
- CurifyLabs Oy:The MiniLab: 3D printing personalised medicines service platform for pharmacies
- Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd: Novel In Silico Digital Tools for Reduction of Clinical Studies & Product Development Timelines
- KBI Biopharma: PUREcoli™ (part of PUREplatform™ solution)
- KEPLER HEALTHCARE PVT LTD :BI-FOLATE SYRUP
- Micropore Technologies Ltd : Pathfinder
- Quantoom Bioscience: NfinityTM Platform
- REACT4LIFE: MIVO® technology
- Single Use Support: RoSS.PADL – Homogenising Solution
- SK pharmteco: “A modular platform for rapid and flexible Continuous Manufacturing of APIs under cGMP”
Sustainability
- Aptar Pharma: APF Futurity™ first metal-free, highly recyclable spray pump
- Bachem AG: Multi-column countercurrent solvent gradient purification (MCSGP) for large-scale GMP purification of peptide and oligonucleotide active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs)
- Bormioli Pharma: 100% Recycled PET Bottle for Eludril®
- Corning, Incorporated: Corning® Viridian™ Vials
- dsm-firmenich: Sustainability Imp’Act Card™
- FAMAR: FAMAR’s Green Holistic Approach
- Rotor Print: Recyclable blister: PET 100 percent
- Schneider Electric: Energize: A Program to Increase Access to Renewable Energy for Pharmaceutical Supply Chains
- Seqens: Innovative and sustainable paracetamol production process
- SUANFARMA: WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT
- Teva api: Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions Reduction
Drug Delivery & Device
- Adalvo: Drug delivery & device Innovation for: Fentanyl; Dalbavancin RTU (ready to use); Lisdexamfetamine Oral Solution; Pregabalin; Rosuvastatin/Candesartan; Ambrisentan/Tadalafil
- Amaterasu Lifesciences LLP: SiDMI – Single Dose Anti-Malaria Injection
- ApiJEct Systems: ApiJect Prefilled Injector
- Ashland: klucel™ xtend HPC
- Inoviem Scientific: NPOT® technology
- Lonza: Capsugel® Enprotect® enteric drug delivery
- Medicsen: Sonophoresis Smartpatch for needle-free drug delivery
- MedPharm: MedCast
- PA Consulting: ARinject™
- West Pharmaceutical Services: The FluroTec 5-10mL Cartridge Plunger, the 13mm NovaPure® Ready to Use Stopper & the Flip-Off® CCS Seal combined offering to support large volume injection
Finished Formulation
- Adalvo: Lisdexamfetamine Oral Solution, Nitrofurantoin, Dalbavancin RTU (ready to use); Fentanyl; Rosuvastatin/Candesartan; Ambrisentan/Tadalafil; Semaglutide
- HALEWOOD LABORATORIES PVT LTD: ORS with Postbiotic With Zinc
- KEPLER HEALTHCARE PVT LTD: Bi-Folate Syrup
- Lubrizol Life Science Health: Apisolex Polymer
- MedPharm: MedSpray® Patch – in – Can Aerosol Technology
- Nanoform: Nanoform’s nanoamorphous to nanocrystalline platform
- PharmExtracta S.p.A.: Crispact®
- ProBiotix Health Plc: CholBiome®CH – Cholesterol-reducing food supplement
- Roquette: PEARLITOL® 200 GT – mannitol
- Thermo Fisher Scientific: Development of an orally delivered large molecule biologic for clinical trials
- Zentiva: Daruph – Dasatinib, our first value-added medicine (VAM) which is a lifesaving oncology treatment indicated to cure Chronic myeloid leukaemia (CML) and Acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL)
Manufacturing Excellence
- Reddy’s Laboratories LTD: Dr Reddy’s digital journey to keep medicines affordable.
- FABRX: FABRX’s M3DIMAKER pharmaceutical 3D Printer Series
- Honeywell Process Solutions: Honeywell Manufacturing Excellence Platform
- Hovione: iSDX – a fully automated, scale representative laboratorial spray dryer
- Luminary Therapeutics, Inc.: Gamma 2.0 +
- Nanoform: Globally unique high-potency nanoparticle GMP production site
- Piramal Pharma Solutions: Throughput Improvement in Peptide API manufacturing
- SmartSkin Technologies: SmartSkin Pressure and Seal Tightness Drones
Supply Chain Excellence
- ACI Group: SCM Software Tool for Pharma Distribution
- Authena AG: Authena L1VE 2.0
- Catalent: Case Management Services for Cell/Gene Therapies
- Cipla: Digital Innovation at Cipla Global Supply Chain
- Thermo Fisher Scientific: mySupply Platform
Packaging
- Bilcare Limited: Elite PVC-free Compact Barrier Coldform Blister
- GASPOROX AB: AutoMAP Pharma
- IMA S.p.A.: Croma, continuous tablet coater
- Körber Pharma Packaging Materials: Rapid test made out of cardboard
- Rotor Print: Recyclable blister: PET 100 percent
- Syntegon Technology GmbH: Versynta microBatch
Regulatory
- DDReg Pharma Pvt. Ltd.: Technology-enabled regulatory services through Vitalic®
- Eurolab (Pty) Ltd.: Eurolabs Exemplary Regulatory and Compliance Practices in Expanding Access to Affordable Oncology Products in Africa
- FAMAR: FAMAR Integrated System of Flash Audits: Innovation in auditing
- Lambda Therapeutic Research Ltd.: Enhancing Compliance & Data Generation in Clinical Trials through Advanced Software Solutions and EDC Platform
- Loftware: Loftware Spectrum for Medical Device
- Mitsubishi Chemical Group: The LSG (Life Science Grade) Portfolio – A thermoplastic stock shapes product portfolio for bioprocessing and medical applications
API Development
- Catalent: UpTempo℠ AAV Platform Process
- CROMAOAK: Multifrequency Liquid Chromatography
- IOL CHEMICALS AND PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED: Sitagliptin phosphate monohydrate
- Merck: ChetoSensar™ novel solubilization technology for hydrophobic ADCs
- Snapdragon Chemistry, a Cambrex company: Axial Chirality in the Sotorasib Drug Substance: Leveraging a High-Temperature Thermal Racemisation to Recycle the Classical Resolution Waste Stream
- Symbio Generrics India Pvt Ltd: EcoPrimeAPI: Revolutionising sustainability, scalability and commercialisation through green chemistry development in API.
At the Heart of Pharma
- Accord Healthcare Ltd : Working Together to Make it Better; Driving Healthcare Equity
- Eurolab (Pty) Ltd : Eurolab (Pty) Ltd – Health Equity Initiatives
- Merck KGaA : Embracing Carers®
- Zentiva: Supplying Ibuflam Suspension 40 mg/ml to the German market in crisis situation
Start-Up Initiative
- Bionter: Bionter EVE the particle counter
- Capa Valve Ltd: Capa Valve
- Cellexus International Ltd.: The CellMaker
- Congruence Medical Solutions, LLC: High Dose Autoinjector with Injection Pause
- CUBICStars, Inc.: CUBIC CRO Service
- Dr Ferrer Biopharma: GentleMist Technology
- IamFluidics B.V.: Revolutionising microencapsulation with in-air microfluidics technology for next-generation sustainable healthcare solutions.
- InSyBio: InSyBio Suite
- PHIOGEN: Bacteriophage Therapy
- Sonohaler Aps: Sono One, Sono Vx
- Zerion Pharma A/S: Dispersome
Related topics
Big Pharma, Biopharmaceuticals, Clinical Development, Clinical Trials, Contract Manufacturing, Drug Development, Drug Manufacturing, Drug Supply Chain, Formulation, Industry Insight, Labelling, Manufacturing, Packaging, Regulation & Legislation, Research & Development (R&D), Supply Chain, Sustainability, Technology, Therapeutics
Related organisations
Related drugs
Ambrisentan/Tadalafil, Dalbavancin, fentanyl, Ibuflam, Lisdexamfetamine, nitrofurantoin, Rosuvastatin/Candesartan, Semaglutide, Sotorasib
Related diseases & conditions
Acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL), chronic myeloid leukaemia, Malaria