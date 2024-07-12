Advanced techniques fuelling demand for liquid chromatography reagents

Posted: 12 July 2024 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

The versatility of liquid chromatography is propelling demand for high-quality chromatography reagents, the report stated.

A report published by Market Expertz predicts that size of the liquid chromatography reagents market will increase by $3,879.72 million between 2022 and 2032.

Demand for high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) reagents and increasing reliance on chromatography techniques in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology applications are key drivers of the liquid chromatography reagents market, the research asserted.

During the forecast period, the market is expected to display a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.25 percent.

Key trends

Development and adoption of advanced chromatography techniques was identified as a key trend in the report. Additionally, the rise of eco-friendly chromatography reagents means manufacturers are investing in R&D to create safer and more environmentally sustainable chromatography reagents, the report highlighted.

Limiting factors for expansion of the liquid chromatography reagents market

One of the key challenges hindering the liquid chromatography reagents market’s growth is the cost of equipment and reagents, the data revealed. For example, While HPLC provides superior results, major investment is needed for equipment such as instruments and reagents, the authors explained. This can be a barrier for smaller laboratories and research facilities looking to utilise advanced liquid chromatography techniques, they added.

In addition to HPLC reagents, greater interest in liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) means reagents for this method “is expected to increase as this technique becomes more prevalent”.

Furthermore, the report emphasised that the complexity of liquid chromatography techniques and “the need for skilled operators” can be a limit widespread adoption of liquid chromatography and hinder market growth. Therefore, training to equip employees with the required skills is “essential” to ensure accurate and reliable results.

As for geographical influence in the market, the report predicted that European countries such as the UK, Germany, and France will drive the demand for chromatography reagents in the region.

