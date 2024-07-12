Recommended

Register now: Managing the complexities of NDSRI method development: The N-nitroso propranolol case story
Learn more about leveraging real-world data, the practical applications of AI and adopting configurable LC/NC solutions.
Download this feature partnership: Continuous manufacturing: an evolving technology for drug substance manufacturing
Download this compendium to discover how hot-melt extrusion can help to overcome pharmaceutical formulation challenges
New webinar: Defining the right digital strategy for oncology: What do you want to measure?
Join now: Pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing: what’s next for industry?
Register now for our upcoming webinar: Enhancing oral drug delivery: Exploring multiparticulate systems
Discover the latest innovations and research and cell and gene therapy.
Download our latest in-depth focus to read articles on single temperature incubation, endotoxin standards and aseptic connections in pharma manufacturing.
Discover more in our new application note: validating recombinant cascade reagents in 3 simple steps
news

Advanced techniques fuelling demand for liquid chromatography reagents

The versatility of liquid chromatography is propelling demand for high-quality chromatography reagents, the report stated.

liquid chromatography reagents market

A report published by Market Expertz predicts that size of the liquid chromatography reagents market will increase by $3,879.72 million between 2022 and 2032.

Demand for high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) reagents and increasing reliance on chromatography techniques in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology applications are key drivers of the liquid chromatography reagents market, the research asserted.

During the forecast period, the market is expected to display a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.25 percent.

Key trends

Development and adoption of advanced chromatography techniques was identified as a key trend in the report. Additionally, the rise of eco-friendly chromatography reagents means manufacturers are investing in R&D to create safer and more environmentally sustainable chromatography reagents, the report highlighted.

Limiting factors for expansion of the liquid chromatography reagents market

One of the key challenges hindering the liquid chromatography reagents market’s growth is the cost of equipment and reagents”

One of the key challenges hindering the liquid chromatography reagents market’s growth is the cost of equipment and reagents, the data revealed. For example, While HPLC provides superior results, major investment is needed for equipment such as instruments and reagents, the authors explained. This can be a barrier for smaller laboratories and research facilities looking to utilise advanced liquid chromatography techniques, they added.

In addition to HPLC reagents, greater interest in liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) means reagents for this method “is expected to increase as this technique becomes more prevalent”.

Furthermore, the report emphasised that the complexity of liquid chromatography techniques and “the need for skilled operators” can be a limit widespread adoption of liquid chromatography and hinder market growth. Therefore, training to equip employees with the required skills is “essential” to ensure accurate and reliable results.

As for geographical influence in the market, the report predicted that European countries such as the UK, Germany, and France will drive the demand for chromatography reagents in the region.

The report stated that key players in the global market include:

  • Shimadzu Corporation
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Agilent Technologies, Inc.
  • Waters Corporation
  • Merck KGaA

Sustainable RP-HPLC method for simultaneous determination of hypertension drugs