CPHI Pharma Awards 2025 finalists announced

0 SHARES

Posted: 18 September 2025 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

Winners of this year’s awards will be revealed during the opening of CPHI Frankfurt 2025.

The shortlist of finalists for the CPHI Pharma Awards 2025 has been unveiled, with recognition for outstanding achievements across pharmaceutical innovation, manufacturing, sustainability, leadership and women in pharma.

Innovators from a range of key areas, including synthetic biology and AI-powered formulation, circular packaging and leadership in rare diseases, are highlighted among the nominees.

Tara Dougal, CPHI Event Director at Informa Markets, said: “Across every category, the finalists are setting new standards in pharmaceutical innovation, sustainability and patient impact. The CPHI Pharma Awards are a vital platform to spotlight the progress shaping the future of our industry.

“We’re looking forward to celebrating these achievements and announcing the winners on the opening day of CPHI Frankfurt.”

Further details about each finalist are available here and winners for each category will be announced on 28 October at CPHI Frankfurt 2025.

CPHI Pharma Awards 2025 Finalists

Sustainability

Celtic Renewables : Leading the green chemical revolution, transforming industrial by-products into high-value green chemicals

: Leading the green chemical revolution, transforming industrial by-products into high-value green chemicals Enantios : Enantios platform – Enabling fast, label-free chiral analysis in solution

: Enantios platform – Enabling fast, label-free chiral analysis in solution Avantor : J.T.Baker Viral Inactivation Solution – Environmentally safer detergent for virus removal in bioprocessing

: – Environmentally safer detergent for virus removal in bioprocessing AustinPx : KinetiSol technology, a solvent-free, fusion-based technology that transforms poorly soluble drugs into high-bioavailability formulations

: KinetiSol technology, a solvent-free, fusion-based technology that transforms poorly soluble drugs into high-bioavailability formulations Kindeva : Leading the way in next-generation propellants (NGPs) – commercial-ready capabilities in HFA152a and HFO1234ze propellants.

: Leading the way in next-generation propellants (NGPs) – commercial-ready capabilities in HFA152a and HFO1234ze propellants. Alliance to Zero : Lean, green and secure, a regulatory-ready, blister-free, syringe solution

: Lean, green and secure, a regulatory-ready, blister-free, syringe solution Huhtamaki : Omnilock Ultra PAPER

: Omnilock Ultra PAPER Botanical Solution Inc (BSI): Sustainability grows on trees: producing QS-21, the gold standard vaccine adjuvant.



Woman of the Year

Adriana Kiędzierska-Mencfeld , Polpharma Biologics

, Polpharma Biologics Christiane Bardroff , Rentschler Biopharma

, Rentschler Biopharma Ivy Gao , Sunresin

, Sunresin Jennifer Gattari , Pfizer CentreOne

, Pfizer CentreOne Jonina Gudmundsdottir , Coripharma

, Coripharma Meeta Gulyani, Ecolab Life Sciences.

CEO of the Year

Bobby Sheng , Bora Pharmaceuticals

, Bora Pharmaceuticals Deepak Bahri , Sentiss Pharma

, Sentiss Pharma Hanns-Christian Mahler , ten23 health

, ten23 health Lars Petersen , FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Lisa Soyeon Park , Prestige Biopharma

, Prestige Biopharma Michael Quirmbach, CordenPharma International.

Future Leader

Jakub Knurek , Mabion

, Mabion Mark Kelada , Nelipak Laboratory Services

, Nelipak Laboratory Services Mohammad Farahani , CinnaGen

, CinnaGen Yolanda Gomez , Esteve CDMO

, Esteve CDMO Yuvansh Khokhani, YSK Laboratories

Accelerating Innovation

NunaBio Ltd : Custom, cell-free, synthetic DNA

: Custom, cell-free, synthetic DNA TriLink Biotechnologies : GMP-grade CleanCap M6 analog

: GMP-grade CleanCap M6 analog Covestro Deutschland : Mono-Material drug delivery demonstrator

: Mono-Material drug delivery demonstrator Accord Healthcare : Orgovyx – transforming prostate cancer care

: Orgovyx – transforming prostate cancer care Invengene : Room temperature-stable generic posaconazole injection using hydroxypropyl beta-cyclodextrin (HPβCD)

: Room temperature-stable generic posaconazole injection using hydroxypropyl beta-cyclodextrin (HPβCD) Prestige BioPharma: Ullenistamab – a targeted MAB for pancreatic cancer.

At the Heart of Pharma

Accord Healthcare : A decade of impact with International Health Partners (IHP)

: A decade of impact with International Health Partners (IHP) PharmEvo : Elevating patient safety through intelligent design

: Elevating patient safety through intelligent design Strides : Enhancing access to affordable healthcare – HIV

: Enhancing access to affordable healthcare – HIV Farmak International: Resilient by Design – Farmak Group’s Ukrainian-rooted pharma network blueprint for crisis-proof global supply

Resilient by Design – Farmak Group’s Ukrainian-rooted pharma network blueprint for crisis-proof global supply CNX Therapeutics and the Social Mobility Foundation: Talent without barriers.

Manufacturing Excellence

Coriolis Pharma Research : Advanced lyophilisation modelling

: Advanced lyophilisation modelling Enzene : EnzeneX – Fully-connected continuous manufacturing

: EnzeneX – Fully-connected continuous manufacturing Bausch+Ströbel SE + Co. KG : GENEX, robotic, modular aseptic fill-finish platform

: GENEX, robotic, modular aseptic fill-finish platform VectorBuilder: VectorBuilder’s gene drug manufacturing platform.

Supply Chain Excellence

Cryoport Systems : Integrated end-to-end supply chain platform

: Integrated end-to-end supply chain platform Occam Systems : Resilient chemical supply chains, supercharged by AI

: Resilient chemical supply chains, supercharged by AI QYOBO : QYOBO platform

: QYOBO platform TraceLink: TraceLink Orchestration Platform for Universal Solutions (OPUS).

Finished Formulation

Zerion Pharma : Dispersome technology

: Dispersome technology Evonik Industries : EUDRACAP colon – the world’s first functional ready-to-fill capsule for oral drug delivery to target the ileo-colonic region

: EUDRACAP colon – the world’s first functional ready-to-fill capsule for oral drug delivery to target the ileo-colonic region CrystecPharma : Modified Supercritical Anti-Solvent (mSAS) particle engineering for stabilisation of biomolecules

: Modified Supercritical Anti-Solvent (mSAS) particle engineering for stabilisation of biomolecules Roquette : ReadiLYCOAT plant-based coating systems for enhanced oral dosage solutions

: ReadiLYCOAT plant-based coating systems for enhanced oral dosage solutions Lonza Capsules & Health Ingredients: Innovaform innovation and formulation accelerator.

Drug Delivery and Device Innovation

Azelis Group : Advanced Peristomal Barrier & Adhesion Cream

: Advanced Peristomal Barrier & Adhesion Cream SHL Medical : Maggie Mix – A dual-chamber autoinjector with Needle Isolation Technology (NIT)

: Maggie Mix – A dual-chamber autoinjector with Needle Isolation Technology (NIT) LTS Lohmann Therapie Systems : Launching the first biosimilar in an on-body injector

: Launching the first biosimilar in an on-body injector Ypsomed: Uniting sustainability and patient convenience in self-injection devices.

Packaging and Machinery

SCHOTT Pharma : SCHOTT TOPPAC infuse – the next generation

: SCHOTT TOPPAC infuse – the next generation IMA LIFE : TILE-X: New generation gloveless aseptic fill-finish system

: TILE-X: New generation gloveless aseptic fill-finish system H&T Presspart: Vytal innovative RTU snap-fit closure.

API Development and Innovation

Lonza : Design2Optimize

: Design2Optimize CMAC : From Crystallisation to Tablet – a scalable platform for API agglomeration

: From Crystallisation to Tablet – a scalable platform for API agglomeration Merck : mPredict co-crystal prediction service

: mPredict co-crystal prediction service CordenPharma International: TAPS – TAG-assisted peptide synthesis.

Start-up Initiative