Novartis strengthens its breast cancer pipeline with $3bn Synnovation acquisition

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Posted: 20 March 2026 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

Deal to help address the significant unmet need in HR+/HER2- breast cancer and other advanced solid tumours.

Credit: Konektus Photo / Shutterstock.com

Novartis is acquiring Pikavation Therapeutics, a subsidiary of Synnovation Therapeutics, for up to $3 billion, gaining access to a portfolio of investigational PI3Kα inhibitors for HR+/HER2- breast cancer.

Synnovation’s lead asset SNV4818 is an oral PI3Kα inhibitor in Phase I/II development for breast cancer and other advanced solid tumours.

Dr Shreeram Aradhye, President of Development at Novartis, said: “While mutated PI3Kα is a well‑established driver in HR+/HER2‑ breast cancer, there remains a challenge in achieving effective pathway inhibition with a tolerable therapeutic profile.

“SNV4818 applies new mutant‑selective chemistry to more precisely target tumour biology while sparing normal cells. This approach has the potential to translate proven biology into improved tolerability and more durable benefit for patients through precision medicine.”

SNV4818 applies new mutant‑selective chemistry to more precisely target tumour biology while sparing normal cells. This approach has the potential to translate proven biology into improved tolerability and more durable benefit for patients through precision medicine”

Under the agreement, the firm will pay the US biotech $2 billion upfront and up to $1 billion in milestone payments.

Novartis noted that Synnovation’s PI3Kα inhibitor programme has potential use in combination with CDK inhibitors and endocrine therapies.

Wenqing Yao, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Synnovation, added: “We will continue advancing other promising programmes in our R&D pipeline, including our selective PARP1 inhibitor, SNV1521, as well as additional oncology and immunology projects.”

The transaction is expected to be finalised in the first half of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Novartis has made multiple acquisition and collaboration deals over the past six months or so, bolstering its neuroscience, immunology and cardiovascular pipelines. Agreements include a $12 billion acquisition of Avidity Biosciences last October, a $5.7 billion expanded collaboration with Monte Rosa Therapeutics and a $1.4 billion acquisition of Tourmaline Bio last September.

Alongside Novartis, Gilead and Johnson & Johnson have agreed deals to advance oral drugs for breast cancer and other solid tumours. Last year, Gilead invested $3 billion in Kymera Therapeutics, giving it access to a potential first-in-class prostate cancer therapy, while J&J gained rights to a suite of CDK2 molecular glue degraders through its $750 million licensing agreement with Halda Therapeutics.