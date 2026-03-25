UCB positions new Georgia biologics facility as future US manufacturing hub

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Posted: 25 March 2026 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

The biopharmaceutical company’s latest manufacturing venture represents one of the largest investments in Georgia’s history.

UCB is bolstering its US manufacturing capabilities with a new biologics manufacturing facility in Gwinnett County, Georgia.

The investment forms part of its $5 billion US commitment announced last June and represents one of the largest in Georgia’s history, according to Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.

The new site will strengthen UCB’s global biologics manufacturing network and supply resilience globally, support growing demand across its portfolio and pipeline, and help meet the increasing need for treatments to address severe diseases, noted Jacques Marbehant, the firm’s Head of Transformational Programs & Infrastructure.

The facility’s digital-first approach, leveraging AI, robotics and automation, is expected to provide continuous production of complex biologics primarily for the US market, strengthening the efficiency and sustainability of UCB’s manufacturing operations.

We are strengthening our biologics manufacturing capabilities, supporting our innovation pipeline, and creating high-quality jobs in a state that offers outstanding talent, a strong manufacturing tradition, and an ecosystem designed for sustainable, long-term success”

Jean-Christophe Tellier, UCB CEO, said: “By investing in Gwinnett County and the Rowen Foundation in Georgia, where our US headquarters have been based for more than three decades, we are strengthening our biologics manufacturing capabilities, supporting our innovation pipeline and creating high-quality jobs in a state that offers outstanding talent, a strong manufacturing tradition and an ecosystem designed for sustainable, long-term success.”

The investment is expected to support around 330 new jobs.

Other pharmaceutical companies have made similar moves in recent months to onshore their US manufacturing operations. In February, Johnson & Johnson invested $1 billion in cell therapy, a slice of the $55 billion total being directed into its US strategy up to 2029. AbbVie directed $380 million to boost its API capabilities and Novartis laid out plans for its fifth radioligand therapy facility. The latter site will be the firm’s first manufacturing facility in Texas to produce cancer therapies. It is part of its planned $23 billion US investment over the next five years.